Google invites applications for Startups Accelerator: AI First program in India

Google has invited applications for the 2024 edition of Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First - a 3-month equity-free accelerator program for AI-First startups based in India.

The program is designed to support the growth of AI-first startups in the dynamic and rapidly evolving AI sector by providing access to Google's advanced technology, products, people, and network. Selected startups will receive specialized guidance on creating human-centered and responsible AI solutions.

The program will also provide access to the Google mentor network, training across design, marketing, and leadership, and access to tech stack credits and state-of-the-art AI tools.

"The Google for Startups Accelerator program has enabled startups solving systemic challenges using AI, and this focus is now further sharpened to include startups that are using large language models for generative AI-based solutions. The Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First is one of the several accelerator programs we offer throughout the year across the world, bringing the best of Google to early-stage startups using artificial intelligence, machine learning and Cloud technology to tackle some of the most urgent global challenges," Farish CV, Program Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator, India, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Seed to Series A startups using AI in their core solution or product, including generative AI are invited to apply for the program by May 5, 2024.