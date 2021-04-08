Left Menu

J-K: NIA arrests terrorist from Jammu

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested terrorist Shahid Naveed from Jammu.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:48 IST
J-K: NIA arrests terrorist from Jammu
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested terrorist Shahid Naveed from Jammu. "NIA today arrested one, Shahid Naveed, a terrorist from Jammu. He is a resident of Poonch and belonged to Jammu Kashmir Gazanavi Force terrorist organization," NIA sources told ANI.

They added that Naveed will be produced in Jammu court shortly. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

National Treasury working hard to solve e-Tender portal crash

National Treasury says its technicians are working around the clock to solve a technical problem that saw its e-Tender portal experience technical difficulties.In a statement, the department on Wednesday said the ICT server infrastructure t...

Soccer-Mbappe answers his critics with another brutal Champions League display

Kylian Mbappe has repeatedly been criticised for some sub-par performances this season but the France striker has also proved his worth with a number of sublime performances in the Champions League knockout ties. The 22-year-old bagged a do...

General Mills India Center is Great Place to Work - Certified

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 8 ANIBusinessWire India General Mills India Center GIC, Mumbai - part of US-based General Mills Inc. - has been recognised as a Great Place to Work - a definitive Employer-of-Choice certification which benchm...

Kremlin says it has to be ready for worst-case U.S. sanctions scenario

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had to be ready for the worst-case scenario in terms of U.S. sanctions because of what it described as Washingtons hostile and unpredictable policy towards Moscow.The United States has threatened to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021