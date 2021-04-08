J-K: NIA arrests terrorist from Jammu

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested terrorist Shahid Naveed from Jammu. "NIA today arrested one, Shahid Naveed, a terrorist from Jammu. He is a resident of Poonch and belonged to Jammu Kashmir Gazanavi Force terrorist organization," NIA sources told ANI.

They added that Naveed will be produced in Jammu court shortly. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

