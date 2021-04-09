Terrorist held by NIA in Jammu part of J-K Gazanavi Force
The terrorist Shahid Naveed arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Jammu airport was part of the terrorist organisation--Jammu and Kashmir Gazanavi Force.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-04-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 08:34 IST
The terrorist Shahid Naveed arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Jammu airport was part of the terrorist organisation--Jammu and Kashmir Gazanavi Force. NIA in a statement said Naveed was part of the module busted by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch in which over ground workers were arrested.
"Earlier Sher Ali was arrested from Jammu airport. This network was involved in the smuggling of drugs and ammunition from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and was also planning the revival of militancy in Poonch," NIA said. Naveed, a resident of Poonch district, was arrested by NIA from Jammu on Thursday. (ANI)
