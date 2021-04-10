Saudi-led coalition destroys a Houthi ballistic rocket fired at Jazan -state TV

Saudi-led coalition destroys a Houthi ballistic rocket fired at Jazan -state TVReuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 01:47 IST
The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a Houthi ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, state TV reported on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Yemen's Houthis said they had launched an explosives-laden drone at a "sensitive site" at Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia and hit the target. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
