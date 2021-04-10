Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition destroys a Houthi ballistic rocket fired at Jazan -state TV

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 01:47 IST
Saudi-led coalition destroys a Houthi ballistic rocket fired at Jazan -state TV
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a Houthi ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, state TV reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Yemen's Houthis said they had launched an explosives-laden drone at a "sensitive site" at Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia and hit the target. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate panel's consideration of China bill now set for April 21

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider sweeping legislation to counter Chinas influence on April 21 instead of the planned date of April 14, committee aides said on Friday. Democratic and Republican leaders of the panel announ...

ANALYSIS-Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labor movement

Amazon.com Incs fierce resistance to unionization, skepticism among workers that organizing could get them a better deal and decisions on election parameters all contributed to the apparently lopsided defeat of a labor drive at the companys...

Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. emergency nod for COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE on Friday asked U.S. regulators to allow the emergency use of their vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15. The vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States for people ag...

Brazil registers 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Brazil registered 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 93,317 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 348,718 total coronavirus deaths and 13,373,174 total confirmed c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021