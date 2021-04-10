Saudi-led coalition destroys a Houthi ballistic rocket fired at Jazan -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a Houthi ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, state TV reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Yemen's Houthis said they had launched an explosives-laden drone at a "sensitive site" at Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia and hit the target. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.

