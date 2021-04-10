MHA decides to restart Delhi Cantt's COVID-19 centre from next week as infections surge

Left Menu

As Delhi is witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a meeting with top government officials has decided to re-open the COVID-19 centre situated in Cantt area, sources said on Saturday. Initially, the centre will have 500 beds which will be increased gradually.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 13:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma As Delhi is witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a meeting with top government officials has decided to re-open the COVID-19 centre situated in Cantt area, sources said on Saturday. Initially, the centre will have 500 beds which will be increased gradually.

According to the MHA sources, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday held a meeting with all government top officers including Director AIIMS, officials from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Union Health Ministry and Chief Secretary Delhi where it was decided that government will reopen COVID-19 Centre at Delhi Cantt. "It has been decided that the 500 bedded hospital will be re-opened in Delhi and DRDO will run the centre. The decision has been taken in wake of a massive spike in the number of cases," a senior government official said.

Sources also said that the COVID-19 centre will be opened immediately. "Th centre will be opened immediately, within this week and soon it will start taking patients as per previous mandate," an official said.

"CAPF doctors and paramedics along with Defence doctors and staff will be called in to start this facility. The decision has been taken in a meeting chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla," sources said. Official communication will be released soon to intimate all stakeholders, sources claimed.

It is yet to be decided if the world's largest COVID-19 centre in Chhatarpur will restart or not, sources said. Delhi reported 3,450 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of active cases in the Union Territory to 26,631. With 39 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll in Delhi has reached 11,196, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the Ministry on Saturday, the country recorded 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.With 794 new COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country has mounted to 1,68,436. Currently, there are 10,46,631 active cases. As many as 9,80,75,160 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

