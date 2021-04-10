Left Menu

COVID restrictions: J-K traders worried about losses as most businesses dependent on tourism

With a second wave of Covid-19 across the country, traders in Jammu and Kashmir seem to be worried as their businesses are mostly dependent on tourism.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 16:51 IST
Rohit, a shopkeeper speaks to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, the traders expressed their worry over the coronavirus restrictions and said that they would suffer losses if these were imposed.

"Our business depends on tourism. We are not getting many tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. What will we do, if there will be a night curfew too? We have suffered last year too due to the pandemic and now it has become difficult to survive," a shopkeeper, Rohit said on Friday. Another trader echoed him to say the if a lockdown or Covid-19 restrictions are imposed the business of the Valley will likely see losses once again.

Night curfews, weekly lockdowns and other restrictions have been imposed in parts of the country in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from it, the state governments have also ordered to close the schools. India's total active caseload has reached 10,46,631. It now comprises 7.93 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 67,023 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in daily Covid-19 new cases. 82.82 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

