Jordan king, prince appear together for 1st time since rift

Jordan king, prince appear together for 1st time since riftPTI | Amman | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:21 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah II and his half brother Prince Hamzah have made their first joint public appearance since a palace feud last week.
Members of the Jordanian royal family Sunday marked the centenary of the establishment of the Emirate of Transjordan, a British protectorate that preceded the kingdom.
