Saudi-led coalition intercepts explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthis - TV

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 01:42 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Sunday intercepted and destroyed five explosive-laden drones launched by Iran-aligned Houthis towards the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported.

The coalition had also said earlier that it destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi city of Jazan, Saudi state TV reported. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after the movement ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

