Ayanda Dlodlo reiterates State Security's determination to fight corruption

Dlodlo made the commitment in a statement in which she also expressed encouragement at the prosecution of staff who allegedly defrauded the Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:53 IST
“This follows a series of internal investigations into allegations of wrongdoing by officials in the agency,” said the Ministry of State Security in a statement on Friday. Image Credit: Flickr

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has reiterated the State Security Agency's determination to fight corruption from within its ranks.

This comes after two State Security Agency officials appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on various charges of fraud and corruption.

"This follows a series of internal investigations into allegations of wrongdoing by officials in the agency," said the Ministry of State Security in a statement on Friday.

The Minister vowed that all reported transgressions and wrongdoing, even by those not mentioned in the testimonies at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, were being investigated and would be prosecuted without fail.

Earlier, the Minister had announced the appointment of a firm to conduct forensic investigations into these allegations but the firm has since withdrawn from the appointment.

She said despite the withdrawal, her office is determined in its mission to cleanse the Agency.

"I am pleased that we on our own have been able to successfully investigate and report some of these corrupt activities in the agency," she said. A fresh process is underway to procure a service provider to conduct forensic investigations.

"The process to appoint a new service provider to conduct these forensic investigations will be expedited so that we do not lose the momentum in our collaboration with law enforcement agencies such as the hawks in these investigations," said Dlodlo.

The Minister reassured the country that despite what is in the public domain, a great deal of work is underway to repurpose the organisation so that it meets its Constitutional mandate to safeguard the integrity of the Republic.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

