Left Menu

LS Speaker Om Birla extends greetings on occasion of new Samvat

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday greeted people on the occasion of new Samvat-a New Year according to Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:04 IST
LS Speaker Om Birla extends greetings on occasion of new Samvat
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday greeted people on the occasion of new Samvat-a New Year according to Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat. "Today is the first day of the New Year according to Vikram Samvat. On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all," Birla said.

"On the beginning of the new Samvat, I wish that our nation be stronger, safer and more prosperous and we guide the humanity and the world on the path of peace and prosperity," the Lok Sabha speaker observed. Birla also expressed gratitude to Mother Nature and reverence to farmers of the country.

He also appealed to the people to stick to all the established COVID-19 guidelines while celebrating the festival. Birla urged people to pledge they will rededicate themselves to the cause of nation-building with new vigour and commitment.

Today, the festival of Vaisakhi is being celebrated in North India. This day is also celebrated as Vishu and Ugadi in the southern states, Ragoli Vihu in Assam and Gudi Padava in Maharashtra. In several parts of the country, this day marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, Cheti Chand, Jhulelal Jayanti, Mesha Sankranti, Pohela Boishakh, Sajibu Cheiraoba, and Putthandu Pirappu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Election to 3 RS seats in Kerala to be held on Apr 30: EC

The Election Commission EC on Monday declared that polls to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant later this month will be held on April 30.The poll panel issued a detailed press note for conduct of biennial election to the...

Protest breaks out in multiple cities in Pakistan after TLP chief's detention

Protests broke out at numerous places in major cities in Pakistan on Monday to oppose the detention of Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Rizvi was detained by security forces in Lahore earlier in the day.No first ...

Sujata Mondal's remarks on Dalits represents TMC's mindset, says BJP's Sunita Duggal

By Aashique Hussain Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal on Monday slammed Trinamool Congress TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan who had termed Dalits beggars by nature and said her remarks represented her partys mindset.Whate...

Karnataka rules out online examination for higher classes

Bengaluru, Apr 12 PTI Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday ruled out holding examinations online.Speaking to reporters after a meeting in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Narayan, who holds the higher educ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021