ADVISORY-Alert on Somalia donors threatening aid cuts and a travel ban is withdrawn

The alert about Somali donors threatening aid cuts and a travel ban is wrong and is withdrawn. It was based on a fake statement purporting to be from the U.N. There will not be a replacement story.

STORY_NUMBER: L8N2M55I7 STORY_DATE:12/04/2021 STORY_TIME:[18:03:01]

