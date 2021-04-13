Left Menu

Morning 'aarti' performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on first day of Navratri

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, the morning 'aarti' was performed at the Jhandewalan temple in the presence of priests and their family members.

ANI | New Delhi/ Varanasi | Updated: 13-04-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 09:36 IST
Morning 'aarti' performed at Jhandewalan temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, the morning 'aarti' was performed at the Jhandewalan temple in the presence of priests and their family members. In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the temple has been closed for the general public.

Meanwhile, the devotees offered prayers at the famous Kalkaji temple in Delhi. The temple has introduced e-passes for the entry of devotees in an effort to restrict the number of visitors amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Tuesday welcomed pilgrims on the first day of Navratri with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

In Varanasi, a large number of devotees offered prayers at the Durga temple. A priest said, "There is a lot of crowd here. The COVID-19 appropriate behaviour has been asked to be followed."

[{1295333d-4e49-46ff-bcd4-41e4e9217769:intradmin/vlcsnap-error760.png}] The festival of Navratri holds special importance in Hindu mythology. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil, the awakening of the divine feminine. The festival is celebrated twice a year with different significance.

The Ashwina Navratri that starts at the beginning of winter (between September and October) is the more popular Navratri. The Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of March-April. This year Chaitra Navratri started from April 13 and would end on April 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

