Left Menu

China objects to Japan's move to release water from Fukushima N-plant; Warns action

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:34 IST
China objects to Japan's move to release water from Fukushima N-plant; Warns action
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

China on Tuesday objected to Japan's move to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea, warning Tokyo that ''it reserves the right to make further reactions''.

Japan decided on Tuesday to release treated radioactive water from crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea, having assessed there will be no negative impact on human health or the environment despite concerns from local fishermen and neighbouring countries, Japan Times reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with members of his Cabinet to formalise the decision, which comes a decade after a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered a triple meltdown in March 2011.

While the US-backed Japan's move, it drew sharp reactions from neighbouring China and South Korea.

''As a close neighbour and stakeholder, the Chinese side expresses grave concern over this,'' the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

''The Fukushima nuclear accident is one of the most serious in world history. The leak of large amounts of radioactive materials has had far-reaching implications on the marine environment, food safety and human health,'' it said.

It said a review report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert team points out that ''if the wastewater containing tritium from the Fukushima nuclear plant is discharged into the sea, it will affect the marine environment and people's health of neighbouring countries and that the treated wastewater needs to be further purified to remove other radionuclides".

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also quoted a report by the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) which believes that the impact of the wastewater on the marine ecological environment requires continued monitoring.

The Japanese government ''should re-evaluate the issue and refrain from wantonly discharging the wastewater before reaching consensus with all stakeholders and the IAEA through full consultations", the statement said.

''China will continue to watch closely the developments of the matter together with the international community and reserves the right to make further reactions,'' it said.

China's state-run CGTN TV reported that South Korea too expressed 'strong regret' after Suga's announcement.

Koo Yoon-Cheol, head of South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination, said that the government will take every necessary measure in line with the principle of keeping its people safe from the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

South Korea on Tuesday summoned Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi over Tokyo's decision to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, the YTN broadcaster reported.

However, the US has defended the Japanese government's decision, saying the release of treated water is an 'acceptable approach'.

The Japanese government has taken the decision ''in close coordination'' with the IAEA ''including radiation monitoring, remediation, waste management, and decommissioning,'' said a statement by the US.

''The US is aware that the GOJ (Government of Japan) examined several options related to the management of the treated water currently being stored onsite at the Fukushima Daiichi site.

''In this unique and challenging situation, Japan has weighed the options and effects, has been transparent about its decision, and appears to have adopted an approach by globally accepted nuclear safety standards,'' it said.

''We look forward to the GOJ's continued coordination and communication as it monitors the effectiveness of this approach,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

S&P index to remove Adani Ports for links with Myanmar military

SP Dow Jones Indices on Tuesday said it will remove Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone from its sustainability index following reports of its business ties with Myanmars military that has been accused of human rights violations after a c...

Muslims mark Ramadan amid virus surge and renewed curbs

Muslims in many parts of the world marked the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, but a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries has once again put curbs on the holy months signature feasts and lengthy prayers in mosques.Still, there are gl...

France aims at having 20,000 Indian students by 2025

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday said that the country has set a target of having 20,000 Indian students in France by 2025.There were 10,000 Indian students studying in the European nation in 2019, according to official...

Government should ban political rallies, religious gatherings to prevent spread of COVID-19: Ashwani Kumar

By Amit Kumar Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday sought ban political rallies, religious congregations, and protest movements.Considering the unanimous ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021