USAID airlifting shelter supplies for Ethiopians affected by conflict in Tigray

The ongoing conflict has forced an estimated one million people to flee their homes - many of whom are now sleeping outside or in crowded shelters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:05 IST
USAID is also providing sleeping mats, blankets, and basic household items, including kitchen sets with pots, pans, and cooking utensils. Image Credit: Twitter(@USAIDSavesLives)

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is airlifting 1,500 rolls of heavy-duty plastic sheeting— to contribute to emergency shelter efforts for more than 82,500 people affected by the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region. This airlift will transport durable sheeting from USAID's warehouse in Dubai to Ethiopia.

These relief supplies are part of USAID's broader contribution to help people affected by the Tigray conflict. Since the crisis began, the United States has provided nearly $305 million in humanitarian assistance—including food, nutrition, health care, shelter, relief supplies, safe drinking water, and programs to protect the most vulnerable. In addition, USAID's Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) remains on the ground to scale up the U.S. Government's humanitarian efforts.

It is critically important that all parties ensure unhindered humanitarian access. However, humanitarian assistance alone will not address the root of this crisis. An immediate end to the conflict is needed to alleviate suffering. A cessation of hostilities, the immediate and complete withdrawal of Eritrean forces, and an end to the Ethiopian government's deployment of Amhara regional forces in Tigray are essential first steps. As this crisis deepens, the United States welcomes contributions of other donors to continue scaling up assistance to reach the people who need it most.

(With Inputs from APO)

