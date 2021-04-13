Asymptomatic celebrities should leave hospital beds for people in need: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh on Tuesday said celebrities, who are Covid-19 positive but asymptomatic, should take treatment at home and leave the hospital beds for people in need. "Celebrities who are asymptomatic should take treatment at home, not occupy beds in the hospital. Some celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar did not need to get admitted to the hospital. Beds should be left for the need," he said.

The minister's remark comes days after Tendulkar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, was discharged after spending a few days at a private hospital in Mumbai. He was later asked to isolate himself at home. Mumbai is severely hit by the rapid second wave of Covid infections. It reported 7898 new positive case and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state government has announced restrictions like night curfew and weekend lockdowns to arrest the growth of cases in the state. The Maharashtra government will likely announce more stringent restrictions in the next couple of days. Shaikh hinted that lockdown may soon be imposed in the state to break the chain of transmission of infection.

"The Chief Minister will take a decision related to imposing strict standard operating procedures today. We've to break the chain of transmission of infection. We could have avoided lockdown if the number of cases was less. The government will do its best to save lives," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)