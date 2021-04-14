Left Menu

President Ramaphosa to lead oversight visit to Port of Durban

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:37 IST
The Port of Durban plays an important role as a logistics hub for South Africa and the continent and is responsible for handling the largest freight volumes of any port in the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday lead an oversight visit to the Port of Durban to assess progress in enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the port.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan; the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, and the Executive Mayor of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, Mxolisi Kaunda.

The President will receive a briefing from the senior management of Transnet on the Port of Durban Masterplan and efforts to improve the performance of the port.

Thereafter, the President will tour the port precinct to assess the status of key infrastructure projects and decongestion initiatives.

The Port of Durban plays an important role as a logistics hub for South Africa and the continent and is responsible for handling the largest freight volumes of any port in the country.

Improving the efficiency of the port and establishing its status as a global shipping hub is a key priority of the President and a focus area of Operation Vulindlela, which is meant to unleash South Africa's economic growth potential.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

