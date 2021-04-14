Left Menu

Ravi Shankar Prasad launches Online Grievance Management Portal of NCSC

Shri Rattan Lal Kataria in his address said that the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment is committed to the empowerment and transformation of weaker and deprived sections of our society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:03 IST
Shri Vijay Sampla in his address said that NCSC aims to streamline the grievance redressal especially of the Scheduled Caste population through this portal. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

Union Minister for Communication & IT and Law & Justice Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the "Online Grievance Management Portal of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC)" in the august presence of Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Shri Rattan Lala Kataria, and Chairman NCSC Shri Vijay Sampla at a function organised by NCSC on the occasion of 130th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr B. R. Ambedkar here today. Shri Arun Halder, Vice Chairman, NCSC, Shri Subhash Ramnath Pardhi, Member NCSC, Dr Anju Bala, Member NCSC and Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary MEITY also graced the occasion.

Addressing the occasion, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad said that this launching of the Online Grievance Management Portal of NCSC is especially important as today the nation is observing the birth anniversary of one of India's great luminaries Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was a social reformer and an economist. He worked for the upliftment of the marginalised and downtrodden sections of our society. His immense contribution in drafting India's Constitution will be long remembered. He wanted social inequality in our country to be demolished. Shri Prasad dwelt upon many new initiatives of the Ministry of Information Technology in the field of Digital India, which has transformed and empowered India. He opined that digital India needs to be a mass movement in our country.

Shri Rattan Lal Kataria in his address said that the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment is committed to the empowerment and transformation of weaker and deprived sections of our society. He said that this NCSC Grievance Management portal would make it easier for the Scheduled Castes population of our country to register their complaint from any part of the country. The portal shall enable them to file their application and other atrocity and services related grievances online and to get them addressed in a time-bound manner. This portal will fulfil the dreams of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Shri Vijay Sampla in his address said that NCSC aims to streamline the grievance redressal especially of the Scheduled Caste population through this portal. The portal launched today would make it easier for them to register complaints from any part of the country. The portal designed in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N), a Centre of Excellence under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India will facilitate an end-to-end e-filing of complaints and grievances and their tracking. Finally, it is intended to make the hearing process work on similar lines as e-courts. This portal is linked to the Commission's website and one can file one's complaint upon registering on it. The facility to upload documents and audio/video files is also available. This would supplement the physical submission of complaints and grievances.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) was set up under Article 338 of the Constitution of India with the objective to investigate and monitor all issues pertaining to the safeguards provided for the Scheduled Castes under any law for the time being in force or under any order of the Government of India. The Commission also enquires into specific complaints with respect to the deprivation of rights and safeguards provided for the Scheduled Castes. The NCSC renews its commitment to serve the cause of the SC community as mandated in the Constitution and policies of the government.

(With Inputs from PIB)

