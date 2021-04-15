Blinken calls Iran's uranium enrichment move 'provocative'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called Iran's announcement of an intent to begin enriching uranium at 60% purity "provocative," saying the step raised questions about the seriousness of Tehran over the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Speaking at a joint press conference at NATO headquarters, Blinken said while Washington has demonstrated its seriousness to return to the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers, Iran was yet to show such purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)