Left Menu

Blinken calls Iran's uranium enrichment move 'provocative'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 01:17 IST
Blinken calls Iran's uranium enrichment move 'provocative'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called Iran's announcement of an intent to begin enriching uranium at 60% purity "provocative," saying the step raised questions about the seriousness of Tehran over the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Speaking at a joint press conference at NATO headquarters, Blinken said while Washington has demonstrated its seriousness to return to the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers, Iran was yet to show such purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN to launch funding appeal for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Didier Trebucq, UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Caribbean, briefed journalists on response to the growing humanitarian crisis sparked after long-dormant La Soufrire volcano erupted last week, displacing some 20,000 people, or...

Sotheby’s sale of digital-only artwork fetches $16.8 million

An online sale of non-fungible tokens NFTs by the digital artist Pak fetched a total of 16.8 million at Sothebys, including an image of a single pixel which sold for 1.36 million, the auction house said on Wednesday.A non-fungible token is ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings

Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and SP 500 falling despite another record intraday high for the latter and big banks stellar results on the first day of earnings season.Shares of Goldman Sachs Group ...

Healthcare collapse imminent, Brazil's Sao Paulo warns, as COVID-19 cases surge

Brazils richest and most populous state, Sao Paulo, has warned its ability to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients is on the verge of collapse as it runs perilously low on key drugs, according to a letter to the federal government seen ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021