RS Prasad launches grievance redressal portal for people from Scheduled Castes

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Communication and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad has launched a portal for people belonging to Scheduled Castes to file complaints in case they have any grievances.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 09:36 IST
Union government launched a portal for people belonging to Scheduled Castes to file complaints in case they have any grievances. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Communication and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad has launched a portal for people belonging to Scheduled Castes to file complaints in case they have any grievances. The mechanism has been developed by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). It was launched on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Recalling his contribution in nation-building on the occasion, Prasad said, "Dr B R Ambedkar was a social reformer and an economist. He worked for the upliftment of the marginalised and downtrodden sections of our society." "Ambedkar's immense contribution in drafting India's Constitution will be long remembered. He wanted social inequality in our country to be demolished," the Minister added.

The Union Minister also said that the portal is an example of Digital India initiative towards bringing a change in society. The minister added that digital India needs to be a mass movement in the country.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Rattan Lal Kataria, also present at the event, said: "This portal will fulfil the dreams of Dr B R Ambedkar. NCSC Grievance Management portal would make it easier for Scheduled Castes population of our country to register their complaint from any part of the country." According to the government's official release, NCSC Grievances Management Portal can be used for filing complaints by the aggrieved person belonging to Scheduled Castes.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) was set up under Article 338 of the Constitution of India with the objective to investigate and monitor all issues pertaining to the safeguards provided for the Scheduled Castes under any law for the time being in force or under any order of the Government of India. The Commission also enquires into specific complaints with respect to the deprivation of rights and safeguards provided for the Scheduled Castes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

