Left Menu

Haryana: BSEH Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has cancelled exams of Class 10 and postponed exams of Class 12.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:45 IST
Haryana: BSEH Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has cancelled exams of Class 10 and postponed exams of Class 12. In a video message, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said: "The kind of decision CBSE has taken, taking that as an example the HBSE Class 10 exams result will be declared after internal assessment and the Class 12 board exams have been postponed."

The decision to cancel its Class 10 board exams and postpone Class 12 board exams comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of its board exams for Class 10 students and postponement for those in Class 12. Many other states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have postponed their state board exams in view of the rise in active COVID-19 cases.

The students of CBSE Class 10, whose exams have been cancelled, will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. However, if students are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the internal assessment, they can also appear for the examination once the situation arising out of COVID-19 becomes normal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Suga to send signal to assertive China at U.S.-Japan summit

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden will highlight Tokyos central role in Washingtons strategy to counter the challenge of an increasingly assertive China at a summit on Friday. While that emphasis on Japans ...

Two ballot boxes stolen during UP panchayat polls; 8 arrested

Two ballot boxes were stolen in Rihawali village of Agra Rural constituency during the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections on Thursday, police said.SP East Ashok Venkat said a clash broke out between supporters of candidates fighting for the ...

Motilal Oswal appoints Ashish Shanker as MD

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management MOPWM has announced the elevation of Ashish Shanker as Managing Director from his current position of Deputy Managing Director. The wealth management business has also announced the promotion of Mihir...

Syria denies OPCW report on use of chlorine bomb

Syria denied a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog which said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine bomb on a residential area in the rebel-controlled Idlib region three years ago. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021