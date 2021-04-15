MeitY Secretary inaugurates initiatives for National Internet Exchange of India

Sh. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, IAS, Secretary Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) & Chairman NIXI today inaugurated three path-breaking initiatives for the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI). With this launch, NIXI has announced to play a supporting role for the IPv6 awareness and adoption in the country along with DOT & MeitY.

The details of the three new initiatives are as below:

IPv6 Expert Panel (IP Guru) (https://nixi.in):

IP Guru is a group to extend support to all the Indian entities who are finding it technically challenging to migrate and adopt IPv6. In addition to this, the IPv6 expert group will help in identifying & hiring an agency that will help end customer by providing necessary technical support to adopt IPv6. This panel will guide all such Indian entities and help in increasing IPv6 adoption. It's a joint effort of DOT, MeitY & the community to promote IPv6. The expert panel group comprises members from government and private organizations.

NIXI Academy (https://training.nixi.in):

NIXI Academy is created to educate technical/non-technical people in India to learn and relearn technologies like IPv6 which are normally not taught in Educational Institutes. The easy-to-use platform helps network operators and educators understand networking best practices, principles and techniques; manage Internet resources better; and use appropriate Internet technologies more effectively. NIXI academy comprises an IPv6 training portal which is developed with the help of various technical experts in order to provide mass training to the community. Through this academy, our Internet community will be able to learn from various technical modules. Successful candidates (after passing the examination) can take a certificate from NIXI, which will be useful to find/upgrade jobs in the Industry.

NIXI-IP-INDEX (https://ipv6.nixi.in):

NIXI has developed an IPv6 index portal for the Internet community. NIXI-IP-INDEX portal will showcase the IPv6 adoption rate in India and across the world. It can be used to compare the IPv6 Indian adoption rate with other economies in the world. NIXI will populate this portal with web adoption in IPv6, IPv6 traffic etc. in the coming days. This portal will motivate organisations to adopt IPv6, provide inputs for planning by technical organisations and research by academicians.

About NIXI

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not-for-profit organization (section 8 of the Companies Act 2013) working since 2003 for spreading the internet infrastructure to the citizens of India through the following activities:

i) Internet Exchanges through which the internet data is exchanged amongst ISP's, Data Centers and CDNs.

ii) .IN Registry, managing and operation of .IN country-code domain and .भारत IDN domain for India.

iii) IRINN, managing and operating Internet protocol (IPv4/IPv6).

(With Inputs from PIB)