COVID-19: RT-PCR test mandatory in Karnataka for people returning from Kumbh Mela

Karnataka government on Thursday mandated an immediate RT-PCR test for those returning from ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka government on Thursday mandated an immediate RT-PCR test for those returning from ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. "Persons returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done immediately on return," said Health and Family Services Commissioner, Karnataka.

Around 14 lakh devotees took holy dip in the River Ganga at the Haridwar Mahakumbh on Wednesday on the occasion of Baisakhi Shahi Snan, which is the third royal bath in this Kumbh. The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second took place on April 12 and the third ended on April 14.

According to the schedule of major events, four 'Shahi Snan' and nine 'Ganga Snan' will take place at Haridwar this year. India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with 2,00,739 cases on Thursday. At present, Karnataka has 85,499 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

