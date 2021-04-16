Left Menu

CM Kejriwal to hold meeting on COVID situation in Delhi today

Amid surging coronavirus cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting over the COVID-19 situation in Delhi at 4 pm today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:17 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid surging coronavirus cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting over the COVID-19 situation in Delhi at 4 pm today. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials will be present at the meeting.

Delhi is among the ten states that have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday. As per the ministry, Delhi reported 16,699 new cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 112 persons succmbed to the disease in this period in Delhi, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, India's daily new cases continue to rise. 2,17,353 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. It further stated that India's total Active Caseload has reached 15,69,743. It now comprises 10.98 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 97,866 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

As per the ministry 1,18,302 recoveries were registered in the country in the last 24 hours. 1,185 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, it said. (ANI)

