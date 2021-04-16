CM Kejriwal to hold meeting on COVID situation in Delhi today
Amid surging coronavirus cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting over the COVID-19 situation in Delhi at 4 pm today.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:17 IST
Amid surging coronavirus cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting over the COVID-19 situation in Delhi at 4 pm today. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials will be present at the meeting.
Delhi is among the ten states that have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday. As per the ministry, Delhi reported 16,699 new cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 112 persons succmbed to the disease in this period in Delhi, said the ministry.
Meanwhile, India's daily new cases continue to rise. 2,17,353 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. It further stated that India's total Active Caseload has reached 15,69,743. It now comprises 10.98 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 97,866 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.
As per the ministry 1,18,302 recoveries were registered in the country in the last 24 hours. 1,185 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, it said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Satyendar Jain
- COVID
- Delhi
- CM Kejriwal
- India
- Arvind
- Union Health Ministry
ALSO READ
Australian officials lift Brisbane lockdown as COVID cases dwindle
Chinese city on border with Myanmar reports more COVID cases
J&J finds problem with COVID vaccine batch; NYTimes says 15 mln doses ruined
Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle
FEATURE-Young Africans go online to preserve local languages, fight COVID-19