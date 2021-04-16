UK ambassador arrives for talks at Russia's foreign ministry - RIA

UK ambassador arrives for talks at Russia's foreign ministry - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:53 IST
Britain's ambassador to Moscow arrived at the Russian foreign ministry for talks on Friday after London summoned the Russian ambassador, the RIA news agency reported, amid a further deterioration in bilateral ties.
Britain's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had summoned Russia's envoy to express its concern about "malign behavior" by Moscow and to show London's support for actions announced earlier in the day by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The British embassy told RIA the meeting at the foreign ministry had been planned in advance.
