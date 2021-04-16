Left Menu

Disruption in sugar supply chain likely to be minimal due to night curfew, lockdown: ISMA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:31 IST
Disruption in sugar supply chain likely to be minimal due to night curfew, lockdown: ISMA
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Disruption in the sugar supply chain is expected to be minimal due tonight curfews and lockdown imposed in some states as this time restrictions are more organized and standard operating procedures are in place, industry body ISMA said on Friday.

Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said the country's sugar production reached 29.09 million tonnes till April 15 of the 2020-21 season (October-September), higher than 24.82 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Sugar exports were at 2.97 million tonnes till March of this season, against the mandatory quota of 6 milliontonnese set for the current year, it added.

ISMA has pegged the country's sugar production at 30.2 milliontonnese for the 2020-21 season, as against 27.42 milliontonnese in the previous year. Releasing the latest data, ISMA said mills have sold about 12.98 milliontonnese of sugar in the domestic market till March of this season, against the quota of 12.5 milliontonnese. Last year, sugar sales were affected due to the country-wide lockdown and consequent closure of restaurants, malls, movie halls, etc, which in turn had impacted the demand for sugar-sweetened products like ice cream.

However this year, ISMA said ''disruption in the sugar supply chain is expected to be minimal'' due to tonight curfew and lockdowns as this time restrictions are more organized and standard operating procedures are already in place. On India's sugar production, ISMA said sugar production in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's leading sugar producing state -- remained marginally lower at 10.08 million tonne till April 15 of the ongoing season, from 10.82 million tonne in the year-ago period.

Production in Maharashtra -- the country's second-largest sugar-producing state -- rose to 10.39 million tonnes this season from 6.07 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Whereas production in Karnataka - the country's third-largest sugar-producing state -- was 4.14 million tonnes till April 15 of the current season as against 3.38 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

ISMA said few mills in south Karnataka will operate in the special season from July-September of this year.

Bihar, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Odisha have already closed their crushing operations for the current season, while others except Haryana are on the verge of closure shortly, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian prosecutor accuses WHO of hindering COVID investigation

An Italian prosecutor has accused the World Health Organization WHO of hindering efforts to investigate allegations that Italy failed to prepare adequately for the coronavirus pandemic. Prosecutors in the northern city of Bergamo, the epice...

Thailand uses hotels for COVID patients as cases surge

Thailand reported on Friday its fifth record daily tally of coronavirus cases this week, as authorities set up thousands of field hospitals to cope with an influx of patients and lined up hotels to provide extra beds for those without sympt...

Mactrotech Developers to list on Monday

Realty major Macrotech Developers, which recently raised Rs 2,500 crore through a public issue, on Friday said it will list its shares on stock exchanges on April 19.The Mumbai-based company launched its initial public offer IPO on April 7...

US STOCKS-Futures muted after S&P 500, Dow hit record closing highs

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Friday after the SP 500 and the Dow closed at record highs in the previous session, while investors geared up for Morgan Stanley to wrap up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks.Wall Str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021