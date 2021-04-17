Complete lockdown should be imposed in Mumbai, Kumbh returnees will distribute 'Corona ka Prasad', says Mumbai Mayor

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said a complete lockdown should be imposed in the city. Stating that those returning from the Kumbh will distribute 'Corona ka prasad' wherever they go, she expressed the need for quarantining them to curb the spread of infections.

Speaking to ANI here today, Pednekar said, "The Chief Minister should call a meeting, discuss and impose a lockdown. I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current COVID-19 situation." Responding to a question on Kumbh Mela returnees, Pednekar said, "The way cases increased due to a Muslim congregation in Delhi, similarily, those who are returning fom Kumbh will distribute corona just like prasad in various states and it will affect every state. The Prime Minister has rightly tweeted to stop Kumbh but now if it is stopped we still cannot escape from the disease unless these returnees quarantine themselves in their respective states at their own cost. In Mumbai also, we are thinking of putting them under quarantine on their return."

"When last time COVID cases peaked in September, we had opened jumbo centres, readied hospitals and isolation centres to manage all kinds of patients including the asymptomatic ones. But the moment the number of cases started coming down people became careless, but that does not mean that the government was lethargic. Again and again the Chief Minister kept on saying that corona is not yet over, only the cases have reduced. Don't gather crowds in marriages, parties, clubs, pubs but people did not pay any heed to those warnings. The result is today in front of all of us," she further said. The Mumbai Mayor stated that 95 per cent Mumbaikars adhere to COVID-19 norms, but it is the remaining five per cent that is creating problems for others.

"95 per cent of Mumbaikars are adhering to COVID-19 restrictions. The remaining five per cent of people who are not following restrictions are causing problems to others," she said. "Protect yourself, we are always there to protect you. If the cases keep on increasing in this manner then the days ahead are much more difficult because last year the peak was in September and this year it is as eary as April. There is still time, improve yourselves, save yourself, your family and contriibute to serving the nation," urged the Mumbai Mayor.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhary who visited the Shri Harilal Bhagwati Municipal Hospital-Borivali West hospital stated that patients are being shifted from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run hospital due to non-avaialbaility of medical oxygen. "Due to non-availability of medical oxygen at Shri Harilal Bhagwati Municipal Hospital-Borivali West, patients from here are being shifted to other hospitals/COVID centres. Unfortunate that oxygen is not available at a BMC run hospital," Chaudhary told ANI here today.

Maharashtra is among the 10 sates reporting 79.32 per cent of the new cases in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. It stated that Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 63,729 in the lst 24 hours. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 398, said the ministry.

It said India's daily new cases continue to rise. 2,34,692 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. India's total active caseload has reached 16,79,740. It now comprises 11.56 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,09,997 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

As per the ministry, 1,341 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. 1,23,354 recoveries were registered in India in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)