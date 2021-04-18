JEE-Main April session postponed amid COVID-19 surge

The JEE (Main) - 2021 April session has been postponed "taking into account the safety and well-being of students," as per the public notice by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shared by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Highlighting the "safety" of students and their academic career, he tweeted, "I would like to reiterate that safety of our students and their academic career are Education Ministry's and my prime concerns right now."

"Given the current COVID-19 situation, I have advised NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) - 2021 April Session," he added. "The revised dates for the JEE (Main) - 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination," read the notice.

Out of the four sessions of JEE (Main) - 2021, two have already been completed in the month of February and March. The April session was scheduled for the following dates: 27, 28 and 30 April 2021. (ANI)

