Left Menu

JEE-Main April session postponed amid COVID-19 surge

The JEE (Main) - 2021 April session has been postponed "taking into account the safety and well-being of students," as per the public notice by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shared by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 12:30 IST
JEE-Main April session postponed amid COVID-19 surge
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The JEE (Main) - 2021 April session has been postponed "taking into account the safety and well-being of students," as per the public notice by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shared by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Highlighting the "safety" of students and their academic career, he tweeted, "I would like to reiterate that safety of our students and their academic career are Education Ministry's and my prime concerns right now."

"Given the current COVID-19 situation, I have advised NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) - 2021 April Session," he added. "The revised dates for the JEE (Main) - 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination," read the notice.

Out of the four sessions of JEE (Main) - 2021, two have already been completed in the month of February and March. The April session was scheduled for the following dates: 27, 28 and 30 April 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits southern Iran, no major damage reported - TV

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Sunday struck Irans southern province of Bushehr, where a nuclear power plant is located, but there were no immediate reports of major damage, state television said.The epicentre of the quake was the town of Ri...

Questioning of pharma firm director: Maha Cong, AAP target BJP

The Maharashtra Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the BJP of pressuring the Mumbai Police of questioning the director of a Daman-based company supplying Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patient...

COVID positivity rate doubles to 16.69% in 12 days: Govt

The daily coronavirus positivity rate in India in the last 12 days has doubled to 16.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has increased to 13.54 per cent in the past month, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.India reported a record...

Brokerages downgrade India's GDP growth projections for FY'22 amid resurgence of Covid cases

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases posing risks to economic recovery, leading brokerages have downgraded Indias GDP growth projections for the current fiscal year to as low as 10 per cent on local lockdowns threatening fragile recovery.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021