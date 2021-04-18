Army rescues civil tractor from stream in J-K's Kupwara

Indian Army on Sunday rescued a tractor that had skidded off into a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. The tractor, with sand bags, strayed into the Muhri Nala near Kalaroos and got stuck in the middle of gushing waters.

An Army patrl, after noticing the incident, ushed to the spot to lend a helping hand to the locals. "A civil tractor with trolly filled with sand belonging to Guljar Ahmed Khan skidded off into Muhri Nala as the bank was sliding due to rain. It couldn't recover itself due to rapid flow in Nala," Army said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, Army patrol on their way noticed this and immediately rushed to spot to lend a helping hand. In meantime, a recovery vehicle was called from Humdard-E-Kupwara Battalion which reached on time. The tractor was then pulled out of Nala," it added. Army said that the efforts put in by its personnel were applauded by the villagers who were present on the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)