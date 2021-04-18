Left Menu

Over 6,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 at crop 'mandis' in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 6,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at 'mandis' in Punjab during the ongoing procurement of crops, according to an official statement on Sunday.

In addition to putting in place adequate COVID-19 protocols at the 154 mandis (wholesale markets), the state government has started special camps to inoculate all stakeholders and has so far vaccinated more than 6,000 eligible persons.

Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Lal Singh said the beneficiaries include farmers, 'arhtiyas' or commission agents, and labourers.

He further said that Patiala was leading in the vaccination drive with 1,230 people being inoculated, followed by Ferozepur and Bathinda mandis where 1,179 and 800 people got vaccinated respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

