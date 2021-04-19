Left Menu

Delhi lockdown: Injection will not work in COVID, a peg will, says a woman boozer

Hours after Delhi government announced for week-long lockdown in the city, long serpentine queues were seen outside liquor shops in various parts of the national capital on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:17 IST
Delhi lockdown: Injection will not work in COVID, a peg will, says a woman boozer
Woman boozer speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after Delhi government announced for week-long lockdown in the city, long serpentine queues were seen outside liquor shops in various parts of the national capital on Monday. Standing in a queue, a woman, who came to purchase liquor at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony in the national capital claimed that for her alcohol will work for the COVID-19, not the vaccine injection.

"Injection will not work in COVID but alcohol would. I have been drinking alcohol for 35 years. I have never gone to see the doctor. A peg works as a medicine for me. I take one peg per day, the woman said while speaking to ANI. Asking about the mini lockdown here, the woman said that: "The lockdown will affect only boozers only. More liquor shops should be open instead of it. People can save going to the doctor by consuming liquor," she added.

While another person Rajesh said that he has purchased nine bottles of the liquor to avoid the extra charges. "Last year, during lockdown I have purchased whiskey worth Rs 2000," he said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced a six-day-long lockdown in Delhi and urged migrant workers to not return to their native places in fear of lockdown. He assured that the government will take care of them.

Elaborating on the guidelines of lockdown, the Chief Minister said that the essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it, he added. A detailed order of what activity will continue or banned in this lockdown will be issued later, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK rejects U.N. criticism of race review

Britain rejected criticism from UN human rights experts over its review into race inequality, with a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying their conclusions misrepresented the findings of the report.Our view is that this report ...

Huawei: Optimizing portfolio to boost business resilience and navigate a challenging environment

SHENZHEN, China, and NEW DELHI, April 19, 2021 PRNewswire -- Huawei held its 18th Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen recently. More than 400 guests, including industry and financial analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives jo...

COVID-19: Round 1 of Indian National Rally Championship 2021 pushed to June

With only three days remaining, the South India Rally, Round 1 of the Champions Yacht Club -- FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2021 has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the resultant government regulations. The ...

Junk, emerging-market firms eager to borrow as further rates rise in sight

Junk-rated and emerging-market companies look set to raise record amounts of debt in coming months, urged on by bankers who advise taking advantage of funding markets before Treasury yields rise and push up borrowing costs.Februarys bond se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021