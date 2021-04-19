Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian
An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district is currently underway.ANI | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:22 IST
An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district is currently underway.
"Encounter has started at Zeipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation," the Kashmir Zone Police said.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Schools in Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed for two weeks for students up to Class 9 in view of spike in COVID-19 cases: LG office.
Two cops chargesheeted in graft case in Jammu
J&K: SSP Jammu reviews security, crime preventive mechanism along IB
Six Government Medical College students test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu
IGP Jammu reviews security situation in J&K's Kishtwar