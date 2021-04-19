Left Menu

IOC to supply oxygen to hospitals in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:44 IST
IOC to supply oxygen to hospitals in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After Reliance Industries Ltd, state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have begun diverting oxygen produced at their refineries to supplement the availability of medical oxygen in states worst hit by COVID-19.

In a statement, IOC said it has ''begun the supply of 150 tonnes of oxygen at no cost to various hospitals in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.'' ''The first batch of the lifesaver medical grade oxygen was dispatched today to Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital, New Delhi,'' it said. ''Delhi is already facing an oxygen emergency situation.'' In the face of a massive surge in demand for medical oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic, IOC has diverted the high-purity oxygen used in its Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) unit to produce medical-grade liquid oxygen at its Panipat refinery and petrochemical complex in Haryana.

The throughput of the unit has also been scaled down for a more critical cause.

In a separate statement, BPCL said it has started supply of 100 tonnes of oxygen at no cost.

''The company will be supplying around 100 tonnes per month,'' it said.

With average daily cases of COVID-19 rising again since last month, the demand for oxygen has significantly risen. In fact, in most parts of the country, the cases are hitting a new peak, thereby disrupting the demand-supply scenario for medical oxygen.

Last week, Reliance's twin oil refineries in Jamnagar in Gujarat through minor process modification converted industrial oxygen into medical-use oxygen that can be administered to COVID-19 patients low on oxygen. In all, 100 tonnes of oxygen is being supplied from the Jamnagar refineries free of cost.

BPCL is also supplying 1.5 tonnes per day of medical oxygen to Kerala from its Kochi Refinery.

Last year, BPCL had supplied around 25 tonnes of medical oxygen when the average daily cases had risen in October-November.

The Kochi Refinery has a provision to produce and store liquid oxygen of 99.7 percent purity.

Oil refineries can produce limited volumes of industrial oxygen in air-separation plants meant for nitrogen production. Scrubbing out other gases such as carbon dioxide can convert it into medical-use oxygen with 99.9 percent purity.

Reliance operates the world's largest oil refining complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

IOC Chairman S M Vaidya reiterated the firm's unstinted support to the country at this critical hour in every possible way. ''All through the pandemic, our prime focus has been to ensure the supply of essential fuels 24X7. We have also stepped up the production of raw material for PPEs, and we are now providing lifesaving medical oxygen to hospitals. ''Our expertise and assets, including refineries, pipelines, petrochemical units, bottling plants, terminals, and aviation fuel stations, will continue to serve the people despite the stiff challenges", he added.

As the COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise, the demand for medical-grade oxygen too is growing rapidly. ''The current initiative by IOC aims at supporting the states in fighting the battle against COVID-19,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar rejects criticism over export of coronavirus vaccines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday strongly rejected criticism over Indias export of coronavirus vaccines, saying there were global commitments for a variety of reasons, including for procurement of raw materials for productio...

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs announcing breakaway Super League

Twelve of Europes top football clubs announced on Sunday that they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond.Following are some reactions to the news UEFA PRESIDENT ALEKSAND...

Fitness expert Sandesh Deshmukh becomes brand ambassador of Fit PCMC Drive

New Delhi India, April 19 ANIThePRTree Bodybuilder Sandesh Deshmukh becomes the brand ambassador of the Fit PCMC Drive. Having earned a gold medal in bodybuilding, Sandesh was also awarded a Pune Shree and Maharashtra Shree title last year....

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Zeipora area of Shopian district afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021