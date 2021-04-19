Left Menu

First unit of built ALH Mk III aircraft INAS 323 commissioned into Indian Navy

The squadron will operate three state-of-the-art ALH Mk III, a multirole helicopter with Shakti engine manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:13 IST
First unit of built ALH Mk III aircraft INAS 323 commissioned into Indian Navy
INAS 323 is commanded by Cdr Samik Nundy, an accomplished and experienced ALH pilot with extensive operational experience. Image Credit: Twitter(@proshillong)

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 323, the first unit of the indigenously built ALH Mk III aircraft, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik and Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, at INS Hansa, Goa on 19 Apr 21. Addressing the gathering, Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri said that the commissioning of INAS 323 marked yet another milestone in the efforts towards enhancing maritime security and safeguarding maritime interests of the nation, as also embodying the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The squadron will operate three state-of-the-art ALH Mk III, a multirole helicopter with Shakti engine manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The Mk III version of the ALH has an all-glass cockpit and will be used for Search and Rescue, Special Operations and Coastal Surveillance. 16 aircraft are under procurement and the aircraft are being delivered in a phased manner to the Indian Navy.

INAS 323 is commanded by Cdr Samik Nundy, an accomplished and experienced ALH pilot with extensive operational experience.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People flock markets to stock groceries, other essentials ahead of lockdown in Delhi

People flocked the markets to stock groceries and other essentials, and ran other errands soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. Long queues were seen outside stores at man...

Purna Jamatia new chief of Tripura tribal council, BJP stays away from oath-taking

Nineteen newly-elected members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC took oath at its headquarters in Khumulwung on Monday, officials said.The BJP stayed away from the programme in protest, alleging that supporters ...

South Africa's vaccine compensation fund could cost $17.5 mln in first year

The South African governments compensation fund to cover potential injuries from COVID-19 vaccines could cost around 250 million rand 17.5 million in the first year, the health minister said in response to questions in parliament. The Afric...

Cuba's Communist Party appoints President Diaz-Canel as leader

Cubas ruling Communist Party elected President Miguel Diaz-Canel to succeed Raul Castro as party first secretary, the most powerful position in the country, on the final day of its congress on Monday.The succession marks the end of six deca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021