Experts from India, Japan talk about decarbonisation and promotion of hydrogen

19-04-2021
Experts, scientists and technocrats from India and Japan discussed the most recent innovations, trends, concerns and solutions adopted in the field of decarbonisation and promotion of hydrogen.

Participating in a webinar on 'Decarbonisation: Exploring the Hydrogen Prospects and Innovative Technologies', Ambassador of India to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma said 38 per cent of India's total installed electricity generation is based on renewables. This is about 136 gigawatts now, and the country expects to reach a target of 175 GW by next year and 450 GW by 2030. Therefore, he said, hydrogen can play a critical role as a clean fuel in achieving this ambitious goal.

''Japan is the first country to formulate a basic hydrogen strategy. Hydrogen is included in the fifth Energy plan of Japan. The country thus has a good ecosystem for R&D and commercialisation, which could be used by the scientific and commercial communities of the two countries," Verma said. India and Japan have strategic relationships and this has to be elevated to a strategic partnership enabling sharing of knowledge without any inhibition on hydrogen and utilisation of H2 in future, he pointed out.

The webinar jointly organised by the Embassy of India in Japan, Department of Science & Technology (DST) along with The Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES), Japan, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) brought together several experts in the field from the two countries.

Miyamoto Shingo, Minister, Head of Economic Section, Embassy of Japan, New Delhi, underlined that in Japan, companies like Toyota have already operationalised commercially available hydrogen-powered vehicle, and this is much more than a simple electric-powered vehicle.

"India and Japan are in a very good position to work together in the area of producing eco-friendly hydrogen, for example from bio-fuel with a possibility of the two countries cooperating in this area is huge," he added.

Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), highlighted India's ambitious targets of achieving 450 GW power generation by 2030 from renewables.

"This means that India has to look at energy storage options which are green, unlike batteries and Hydrogen certainly is a very good candidate," he said.

He added that India has initiated several programmes to develop technologies to reduce the cost of hydrogen production, distribution, storage, diversify the feedstock available for hydrogen production, for example, biomass, agricultural waste and so on. DST has supported about 30 projects in the last few years related to hydrogen production, distribution, and storage at a cost of USD 5 million, looking into new catalysts like producing hydrogen from water splitting, Sharma said.

