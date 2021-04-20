Left Menu

Odisha reports 4,761 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 4,761 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-04-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 09:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 4,761 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday. With this, the total case tally in the state stands at 3,77,464, including 27,821 active cases 3,47,637 recoveries and 1,954 deaths.

Amid the rising cases, a weekend shutdown was declared for Saturday and Sunday in all urban areas of the State with effect from April 24. Additionally, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also informed that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) would not be holding public rallies or campaign meetings in the Pipili by-poll.

"I would earnestly appeal to other political parties and the Election Commission to reconsider both the duration and method of campaigning," he said on Monday. India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reported over 2.73 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year.

According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. The death toll reached 1,78,769, including 1,619 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

