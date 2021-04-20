Left Menu

COVID-19: CISCE cancels ICSE class 10 board examination

In wake of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the class 10 board examination.

20-04-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In wake of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the class 10 board examination. However, the status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order- the class 12 examination will be conducted at a later date in offline mode.

"Given the present worsening situation of the Covid- 19 Pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) 2021 examination. The options given in the earlier Circular dated April 16, 2021, now stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest," the council said in a statement. The council further directed all CISCE affiliated schools to begin the admission process for Class XI. "In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the Class XI students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus," the notice added.

The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (Class X) students and the date of result declaration will be announced by the CISCE later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

