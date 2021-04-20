17 houses gutted in fire in UP village, one dead

A 70-year-old woman was killed after a fire engulfed 17 houses, including hers, in a village here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bhavanidih village here under Harraiya police station area on Monday, they said.

Seventeen houses were gutted in the fire. Rajrani rushed into her burning house to collect Rs 2,000 and got caught in the fire, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Kumar Gorh said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.

