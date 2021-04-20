Telangana reports 5926 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5926 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 related deaths were reported in Telangana in the past 24 hours and a total of 2209 people recovered from the infection. According to a report provided by the State Health Department on Tuesday, the total count of COVID-19 cases reported in the state stands at 3,61,359, out of which 3,16,650 patients have recovered and 1856 deaths have been recorded.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana currently stands at 42,853. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for the virus on Monday, following which State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that the CM has mild symptoms and has been advised on isolation. (ANI)

