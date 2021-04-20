Left Menu

Telangana reports 5926 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5926 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 related deaths were reported in Telangana in the past 24 hours and a total of 2209 people recovered from the infection.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:05 IST
Telangana reports 5926 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 5926 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 related deaths were reported in Telangana in the past 24 hours and a total of 2209 people recovered from the infection. According to a report provided by the State Health Department on Tuesday, the total count of COVID-19 cases reported in the state stands at 3,61,359, out of which 3,16,650 patients have recovered and 1856 deaths have been recorded.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana currently stands at 42,853. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for the virus on Monday, following which State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that the CM has mild symptoms and has been advised on isolation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No athletes have requested pre-Olympic vaccinations yet, says Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Tuesday that they received no request from athletes to vaccinate them before the opening of the Olympic games.The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1 per cent vaccinated, caus...

Leaders’ consensus to maintain peace at borders cannot be 'swept under carpet', India tells China

India has told China that the significance of the consensus reached between their leaders to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control LAC cannot be swept under the carpet and called for the complete disengagement of troops in eastern...

Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio

Mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Tuesday said it has acquired city-based e-sports gaming platform, GamingMonk.Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple p...

Soccer-'Either you are in, or you are out', FIFA's Infantino warns Super League clubs

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the 12 breakaway European Super League clubs on Tuesday that they could not be half in, half out of the established football system and must face up to the reality of their decision.Real Madrid, Barcelon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021