Left Menu

Johnson to commit UK to 78% emissions cut in 14 years

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week commit Britain to cutting carbon emissions by 78% by 2035, almost 15 years earlier than planned, in one of the most ambitious environmental targets set out by a developed nation. The new timetable, which will require a fundamental restructuring of the way British homes, cars and factories are powered, comes after China and the United States agreed that stronger pledges were required to tackle climate change.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:18 IST
Johnson to commit UK to 78% emissions cut in 14 years
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week commit Britain to cutting carbon emissions by 78% by 2035, almost 15 years earlier than planned, in one of the most ambitious environmental targets set out by a developed nation.

The new timetable, which will require a fundamental restructuring of the way British homes, cars and factories are powered, comes after China and the United States agreed that stronger pledges were required to tackle climate change. Britain's opposition parties and environmental campaigners welcomed the ambition but said the move had so far been undermined by the government's lack of policies to deliver it.

Greenpeace said the building of new roads and runways would have to stop. "Targets are much easier to set than they are to meet, so the hard work begins now," it said. Johnson will make the commitment, to cut emissions by 78% from their 1990 levels, this week ahead of a U.S. climate summit that will be hosted by President Joe Biden and before Britain hosts the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in November, a person familiar with the situation said.

Britain set a greenhouse gas emission target in 2019 of net zero by 2050, in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement which called on countries to take steps to keep the global temperature rise as close to 1.5 degrees Celsius as possible. Tom Burke, a former government adviser, said the UK's approach to cutting emissions had so far looked like a "Boris blunderbuss" with a huge range of marginal moves rather than a coordinated structural change.

"The most important thing I think is to focus his policy around energy efficiency, around wind and solar and around storage of electricity and the management of the grid," he told BBC Radio. Myles Allen, head of the Climate Dynamics Group at the University of Oxford, said the government would also have to work out how, and who would pay, to dispose of carbon dioxide safely.

"Disposing of carbon dioxide safely by reinjecting it back under the North Sea always costs money because it is far, far cheaper to fly tip it into the atmosphere," he said. The Financial Times said emissions from international aviation and shipping were likely to be included in the target, a decision that was welcomed by environmental groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC displeased over huge wastage of vaccines; says vaccinate whom all you can

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over huge wastage of vaccines and asked the Centre to vaccinate whomsoever it can to ensure there is no wastage.A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said according to news re...

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine brings in $100 mln in quarterly sales

Johnson Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported 100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday and tightened its forecast for profits this year.The company has p...

MHA asks Union territories to plan augmentation of hospital infrastructure in advance for next 3 weeks: Officials.

MHA asks Union territories to plan augmentation of hospital infrastructure in advance for next 3 weeks Officials....

Around 2,700 beds for COVID patients will be added in Delhi in next few days: Sisodia

Around 2,700 beds will be added at different hospitals and facilities in the national capital in the next few days for COVID-19 patients, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday and assured people that there is no need to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021