Air Products' Kochi Industrial Gas Complex supplying syngas to BPCL

PDPP will produce niche products like Acrylic acid, Oxo-alcohols and Acrylates utilizing industrial gases supplied by Air Products. Anand Chordia, managing director, Air Products India, said The supply of syngas at the Kochi Industrial Gas Complex reinforces Air Products India's capabilities to execute large-scale projects indigenously through detailed engineering, procurement, construction EPC and reliable supply.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Linkedln

Air Products, a world leader in industrial gases megaproject development and execution, on Tuesday, said its Kochi Industrial Gas Complex has started supplying syngas to the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Project (PDPP) at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Kochi Refinery.

''This is the company's second supply contract with BPCL at Kochi,'' the company said in a statement.

Air Products already operates a world-scale industrial gas complex which was commissioned in 2017, and inaugurated in 2018, to support the BPCL Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) at the same location.

Samir J. Serhan, chief operating officer, Air Products said: ''Air Products is privileged to supply syngas and aid BPCL's entry in the petrochemical market.'' ''Kochi is a shining example of our ability to come together as a team, wherever we are in the world, to execute large-scale, essential industrial gas projects for our valued customers.'' Sanjay Khanna, executive director of BPCL Kochi Refinery, said: ''The Syngas supplied by Air Products is a critical component for PDPP and will enable BPCL's entry in the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical market in a big way. This represents a significant multi-national company investment in India and support for India's vision to become self-reliant. PDPP will produce niche products like Acrylic acid, Oxo-alcohols and Acrylates utilizing industrial gases supplied by Air Products.'' Anand Chordia, managing director, Air Products India, said: ''The supply of syngas at the Kochi Industrial Gas Complex reinforces Air Products India's capabilities to execute large-scale projects indigenously through detailed engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and through to reliable supply.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

