U.S. says Iran talks in Vienna have been positive, but long road ahead

U.S. says Iran talks in Vienna have been positive, but long road aheadReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:34 IST
Talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to save a 2015 nuclear accord have been positive, but a long road remains ahead, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Price said U.S. envoy Rob Malley has been exploring concrete approaches on steps that both Iran and the United States need to take to return to compliance with the 2015 deal.
"We probably have more road ahead of us than we do behind us at this stage," Price told a regular news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Vienna
- United States
- Iran
- U.S. State Department
- Rob Malley
- Ned Price
ALSO READ
Man kills 9-year-old son, 7 other relatives, himself in Iran
Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown
US, Iran expected to begin indirect nuclear talks in Vienna
Iran neither optimistic nor pessimistic about nuclear talks - spokesman
Hiran murder case: NIA takes Waze to CSMT to recreate scene