FTSE 100 rises on boost from BP, Shell; Just Eat Takeaway slumps
Just Eat Takeaway.com fell 4.3% after a media report said Uber Eats is planning launch in the German food delivery market, in a challenge to the food ordering and delivery firm.Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 12:53 IST
London's FTSE 100 rebounded from a 2% fall in the previous session to edge higher on Wednesday as commodity stocks gained, while Just Eat Takeaway.com slipped to the bottom of the index following Uber Eats' plan to foray into the German market. The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell adding 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively, as Azerbaijan's energy ministry said BP's oil output was 5.9 million tonnes in the first quarter.
The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.1%. Just Eat Takeaway.com fell 4.3% after a media report said Uber Eats is planning a launch in the German food delivery market, in a challenge to the food ordering and delivery firm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch Shell
- BP Plc
- Azerbaijan
- German
- Uber Eats
- Royal
- London
- FTSE
ALSO READ
German CDU chairman calls for tougher lockdown for 2-3 weeks
D-reizen, Dutch subsidiary of German travel company bankrupt
German CDU leader calls for tougher lockdown for 2-3 weeks
China-EU relations facing challenges, Xi tells Germany's Merkel
Women under 60 face higher risk of rare clotting after AstraZeneca shot - German official