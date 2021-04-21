FTSE 100 rises on boost from BP, Shell; Just Eat Takeaway slumps

London's FTSE 100 rebounded from a 2% fall in the previous session to edge higher on Wednesday as commodity stocks gained, while Just Eat Takeaway.com slipped to the bottom of the index following Uber Eats' plan to foray into the German market. The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell adding 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively, as Azerbaijan's energy ministry said BP's oil output was 5.9 million tonnes in the first quarter.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.1%. Just Eat Takeaway.com fell 4.3% after a media report said Uber Eats is planning a launch in the German food delivery market, in a challenge to the food ordering and delivery firm.

