Narcotics worth around Rs 500 cr seized in TN

Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI): Over 300 kg of narcotics valued at around Rs 500 crore was seized by DRI officials from a container ship on its arrival at the V O C Port in Tuticorin on Wednesday, officials said.

The ship, which had originated from Panama, had transited through the ports of Antwerp and Colombo before berthing at the port in Tuticorin, about 600 km from here, they said.

Acting on specific inputs, DRI officials examined the container, which had declared wooden logs as its cargo and seized 302 white coloured compressed bricks wrapped in packing material, concealed in nine bags placed between the logs.

The contraband weighed 303 kg and was suspected to be cocaine, they said.

An official of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said this was one of the major seizures by the agency and the total value of the contraband was around Rs 500 crore.

The contraband was seized under the relevant provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and an investigation was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)