Goa imposes night curfew; casinos, cinema halls to operate at 50 pc capacity

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the Goa government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am with immediate effect. According to the state government, all restaurants, bars, casinos and cinema halls in the state will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity while swimming pools and all the educational institutions will remain closed till further orders.

Weddings have been allowed with a maximum limit of 50 persons' attendance with prior permission from the concerned District Collector and for funeral/cremation not more than 20 persons. The Goa Board has also postponed class 10 and 12 examinations. "The Board will inform 15 days in advance before holding the exams," Goa CM Pramod Sawant announced earlier today.

Meanwhile, Goa reported 1,502 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths and 426 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative cases in the state have gone up to 70,814 while the death toll has mounted to 943. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)