Left Menu

Haryana announces summer vacation in schools till May 31 as COVID cases rise

Haryana government on Thursday declared summer vacation in schools till May 31, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:41 IST
Haryana announces summer vacation in schools till May 31 as COVID cases rise
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government on Thursday declared summer vacation in schools till May 31, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. "In view of the prevailing conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Haryana, the State Government has decided to change the academic calendar of the session 2021-22. Accordingly, summer vacations in all the government schools, as well as private schools, have been declared from April 22 to May 31," the order stated.

Haryana government on April 12 imposed a night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid the surge in coronavirus cases. According to the order, there shall be no curb on the inter-state and intra-state movement of non-essential goods. There are as many as 55,422 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The cumulative cases in the state have mounted to 3,22,297 while the death toll now stands at 3,528. (ANI).

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympic torch staffer becomes event's 1st COVID-19 infection

A police officer helping with Japans Olympic Torch relay has become the first participant in the event to be diagnosed with COVID-19, organisers said on Thursday. A man in his 30s tested positive for the virus after working on the relay in ...

27 years of 'Anjaam': Madhuri Dixit shares BTS pictures with SRK, Deepak Tijori

Bollywoods ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday celebrated 27 years of psychological-thriller Anjaam by sharing throwback pictures from the film. The Kalank star took to Twitter and shared throwback pictures from the film as she co...

UP: BJP MP claims oxygen cylinders not being supplied to private hospitals

BJP MP from Mohanlal Ganj, Kaushal Kishore in a video message on Thursday alleged that COVID patients are suffering and dying and claimed that oxygen cylinders were not being supplied to private hospitals. He claimed to have spoken to two o...

Car bombing at hotel in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 11

A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotels parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said. Chinas ambassador to Pakistan was staying at the hotel, but wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021