Shops in Haryana to shut at 6 pm from Friday, ban on non-essential gatherings

In view of increasing coronavirus cases in the state, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday announced that all shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:49 IST
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

In view of increasing coronavirus cases in the state, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday announced that all shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from Friday. In a tweet, Anil Vij said, "All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow (Friday), all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within the prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM)."

Haryana government on April 12 imposed a night curfew in the state amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases. There are as many as 33,817 active cases in Haryana so far, said the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

