Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhan Committee provides langar food for COVID-19 patients

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhan Committee has started a separate langar Sewa for COVID-19 positive patients across the national capital. The Sikh community is trying to do their bit by providing meals for patients who are in quarantine.

[{71fd3aa0-e520-4b4e-852e-365a6f4d4961:intradmin/rrr.jpg}] The volunteers are seen preparing food in hygienic premises. The food is then packed into containers, ready to be distributed and delivered among families with COVID-19 patients. The food is being home-delivered to the patients.

[{14231797-2521-484d-ac60-182201fb88b3:intradmin/00_rGHhrHh.jpg}] Delhi reported 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Wednesday.

A six-day lockdown is already in place in Delhi till April 26, 5 am as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

