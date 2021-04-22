Left Menu

Nor'wester wreaks havoc in Siliguri

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A nor'wester packing a wind speed of 120 km per hour lashed Siliguri and neighboring towns in north Bengal on Thursday morning, officials said.

The squall, known as 'Kalbaisakhi' in local parlance, uprooted several trees that disrupted power supply and blocked important roads, they said.

A cloud cover engulfed the city around 10 am as the nor'wester brought in moderate rain, they added.

Hill Cart Road, Sevoke Road, SF Road, and Burdwan Road were closed to traffic as uprooted trees blocked the roads, officials said.

Electricity was also disrupted in several areas with trees falling on overhead power lines, they said.

Disaster management personnel were deployed to clear the roads. Besides, several ward coordinators were also seen helping them in removing the uprooted trees.

The storm also affected normal life in neighboring Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar with several trees being uprooted.

