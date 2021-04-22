SAIL supplies average 660 MT of medical oxygen in last six days

With increase in demand for medical oxygen due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said on Thursday that it has supplied on an average 660 Metric Tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen per day from its plants in last six days and supplied 891 MT of LMO on Wednesday. SAIL said in a release that it has already supplied 36,747 MT of medical oxygen since August last year.

"With increase in demand of LMO in the country, SAIL has enhanced its focus on increasing the production since beginning of this month. In the last six days, the company has supplied, on an average, 660 MT of LMO per day from its plants. On April 21 alone, the company has supplied 891 MT of LMO," the release said. "During this hour of the emergency need, SAIL firmly stands committed with the nation and will do everything to augment the production of Liquid Medical Oxygen from its plants. All its plants have been advised to maximize production of LMO and optimize dispatch logistics so as to reduce turnaround time of oxygen tankers," it added.

With the help of Indian Railways and Ministry of Steel, SAIL has planned to load a rake from its Bokaro steel plant. "This will help greatly in bulk evacuation of LMO and faster arrival of the same at the destination," the releases said. (ANI)

