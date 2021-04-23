Left Menu

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Maharashtra's Palghar hospital fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the fire incident at a COVID-19 hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 09:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the fire incident at a COVID-19 hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for kin of the deceased in the incident.

"The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister tweeted. "PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar, Maharashtra. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the COVID hospital. The incident took place around 3:30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation informed. Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5:20 am.

Other COVID patients have been shifted to other hospitals. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the fire incident and also directed the administration to immediately inquire whether the fire safety was adequate and whether it was a private hospital. (ANI)

